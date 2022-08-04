UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor has expressed concerns about the arrest of Ceylon Teachers’ Union’s general secretary Joseph Stalin.

In a tweet, Lawlor said the work of human rights defenders like Joseph Stalin has been more important than ever in recent weeks.

She also stressed that the efforts of human rights defenders must be supported, not punished.

Stalin was taken into custody at the CTU head office last evening (Aug 03).

According to the police, Stalin has violated a court order during a protest march at the Bank of Ceylon Mawatha on May 28.