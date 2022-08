The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the power cut will be reduced to just 01 hour tomorrow (August 05).

Accordingly, the power cut on 05th August will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour during the night.

See full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule on 05.08.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd