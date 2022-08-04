General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin, who was arrested by police for violating a court order during a recent protest, has been remanded till August 12.

He was ordered to be placed under remand custody after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (04).

He was arrested at the CTU head office last evening, for allegedly violating a court order during a protest at Bank of Ceylon Mawatha on May 28.

Many trade unionists and politicians had arrived at the Fort police station premises following the arrest of the trade union leader.