Several trains cancelled on upcountry line due to earth slips

The Railway Department says that several train journeys on the Upcountry Line scheduled to operate today and tomorrow (05) have been cancelled owing to earth slips blocking the tracks.

Accordingly, the train from Colombo Fort to Badulla scheduled to leave at 8.30pm today and at 5.55am, 8.30am, 9.45am tomorrow have been cancelled.

Meanwhile the trains from Badulla to Colombo Fort scheduled to depart tomorrow at 5.45am, 8.30am and 10.15am have also been cancelled due to the earth slips.