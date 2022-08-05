Man shot dead at restaurant in Ahangama

One person died while another sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place at a restaurant in Goviyapana area in Ahangama last night (Aug 04).

The deceased is a 40-year-old from Midigama area, who had been released from prison two months ago.

According to reports, the perpetrators had arrived at the restaurant and opened fire at the victims during last night’s rolling power interruption. They have fled the scene after the shooting.

The other person who was injured in the incident is a 19-year-old who was serving as the cashier of the restaurant.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

The motive behind the shooting and further information about the suspects is yet to be uncovered.

Following the magistrate’s inquest, the body of the deceased is slated to be taken to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for the post-mortem.

Ahangama Police has initiated investigations into the shooting.

In another development, a 34-year-old was shot dead in Lunugamwehera area last night.

It was reported that the motive behind the shooting was a family dispute.