Private bus operators on strike

Several private bus owners’ associations have launched an island-wide strike action effective from midnight yesterday (Aug 04).

They allege that the stocks of fuel provided to them to operate their buses are insufficient.

The general secretary of the Private Bus Owners’ Association Anjana Priyanjith said they decided to suspend services on routes in protest of the government’s move to reduce the fares when bus operators are supplied with inadequate fuel volumes.

The National Transport Commission (NTC) slashed the normal bus fares by 11.14% effective from midnight yesterday (Aug 04). Accordingly, the minimum fare now stands at Rs. 34.00.

The chairman of the association Gemunu Wijeratne said the Transport Minister is responsible for this trade union action of private bus operators.