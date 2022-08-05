Malaysia monitoring Sri Lankans arriving under visit visas

August 5, 2022   10:59 am

As an increasing number of Sri Lankans are arriving in Malaysia under visit visas with the belief that these visas could be converted to working visas, Malaysian Immigration Authorities are taking stringent measures to scrutinize visit visa holders, the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force says.

According to the Task Force, approximately, 20 Sri Lankans per week, who have been denied entry by the local authorities, are reportedly being deported directly from the airport, back to Sri Lanka.

Many managed to get entry endorsed into Malaysia on a visit visa, have later found out that they have been duped by ‘job agents’ and will be forced to work in harsh inhumane conditions with little pay and no labour rights, and thus become victims of human trafficking, the Task Force said in a statement.

It was further reported that the amnesty period granted for illegal immigrants to exit from Malaysia ended on June 30, 2022. Malaysian law enforcement agencies are now engaged in continuous raids to apprehend foreigners without valid visas.

When apprehended, persons without valid visas will have to serve time in prison and upon being released they will be detained at a designated detention centre, until such time that the arrangements are made to deport them at their own cost.

Therefore, the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force of Sri Lanka has advised the Sri Lankan citizens that ‘visit visas to Malaysia cannot be converted into work visa upon arrival’ and urged Sri Lankans who are seeking employment abroad to do so via legitimate and authentic avenues.

The Task Force earnestly requested the general public to verify such opportunities received by them with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) prior to proceeding ahead with those.

All prospective migrants are accordingly advised to use proper channels and register with the SLBFE before departing Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Reduced bus fares effective from today

Reduced bus fares effective from today

Reduced bus fares effective from today

Police reiterate notice to vacate Galle Face protest site

Police reiterate notice to vacate Galle Face protest site

President Ranil reiterates Sri Lanka's commitment to One-China policy (English)

President Ranil reiterates Sri Lanka's commitment to One-China policy (English)

New decision taken on distribution of fuel (English)

New decision taken on distribution of fuel (English)

Shooting reported inside Mount Lavinia Court (English)

Shooting reported inside Mount Lavinia Court (English)

Bus fares to be slashed? (English)

Bus fares to be slashed? (English)

Gunman opens fire inside Mount Lavinia Court and escapes

Gunman opens fire inside Mount Lavinia Court and escapes