Another Sri Lankan missing from Commonwealth Games village

Another Sri Lankan missing from Commonwealth Games village

August 5, 2022   11:59 am

Another athlete of Sri Lanka’s 161-strong contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England is reported missing, according to foreign media.

Reports revealed that the UK police are looking for a wrestler in his 20s.

On Monday, a judoka and the manager of the Sri Lanka Judo team also disappeared from the Commonwealth Games village, after the athlete lost in the opening round of her contest to Wales’ Ashleigh Barnikel.

BBC said the duo has since been spoken to by police, however, their teammate is yet to be traced. 

Sri Lanka’s Olympic committee has stated that the wrestler in question had left the athlete’s village on Thursday.

The other two, the judoka and the judo official, have been located by UK police after also leaving the village without warning.

According to a spokesperson of the Sri Lankan team, all three have valid visas for their visit for six months and "therefore it’s difficult to arrive at any concrete conclusion" about their reasons for going missing.

It is also reported that the Sri Lankan athletes have now handed over passports and other valuables to their respective sports discipline officials for safekeeping.


-with inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Reduced bus fares effective from today

Reduced bus fares effective from today

Police reiterate notice to vacate Galle Face protest site

Police reiterate notice to vacate Galle Face protest site

President Ranil reiterates Sri Lanka's commitment to One-China policy (English)

President Ranil reiterates Sri Lanka's commitment to One-China policy (English)

New decision taken on distribution of fuel (English)

New decision taken on distribution of fuel (English)

Shooting reported inside Mount Lavinia Court (English)

Shooting reported inside Mount Lavinia Court (English)

Bus fares to be slashed? (English)

Bus fares to be slashed? (English)