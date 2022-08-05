Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lankas tourism brand ambassador
August 5, 2022 12:39 pm
Cricket great Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Tourism for Sri Lanka.
This was announced at an event held in Colombo on Thursday (Aug 04).
Meanwhile, the appointment of newly-established tourism advisory board comprising of experts was also officially announced at this event.
The Tourism Ministry is taking a multitude of measures to boost the tourism sector in Sri Lanka hit by the ongoing crisis situation.