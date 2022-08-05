Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology, in a weather advisory issued today, stated that the active southwest monsoon conditions are expected to continue further.

Accordingly, strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

The Meteorology Department said that these sea areas will be rough at times.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 m – 3.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The Meteorology Department advised the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture out into the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota during next 24 hours.