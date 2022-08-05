SC recommends further streamlining fuel distribution through SLTB

SC recommends further streamlining fuel distribution through SLTB

August 5, 2022   01:51 pm

The distribution of fuel should be further streamlined through the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), the Supreme Court pointed out today.

This was mentioned when two fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed over the country’s economic crisis were called before the Supreme Court judges Vijith Malalgoda and Arjuna Obeyesekere this morning.

The FR petitions were filed by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), seeking a court order directing the government to provide short- and long-term solutions to provide uninterrupted supply of fuel, electricity, food, medicines and other essentials.

The petitioners have stated that they were compelled to file the FR applications due to the shortages in essential goods and services that are considered vital for the survival and existence of the citizens of the country in whom is guaranteed the fundamental right to equality, equal protection of the law and the right to life under the constitution.

During today’s proceedings, the Supreme Court bench ordered the BASL to submit an affidavit to the court, containing additional proposals to resolve the crisis situation.

Further consideration of the two FR petitions has been fixed for August 31.

