All government and government-approved schools will continue to function during regular hours for three days per week from Aug 08 -12, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Over the past few weeks, schools delivered in-person lessons on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

However, as this month’s full moon Poya falls on Thursday, the Education Ministry has decided that schools deliver onsite lessons on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, instead.

Home-based learning activities or online teaching will be provided on Thursday and Friday when lessons are not delivered onsite.

In schools where students and teachers are not severely affected by transport facilities, onsite lessons can be delivered on Friday as well, at the discretion of the school principal, teachers and zonal director of education.

In view of the prevailing situation, a flexible timetable can be followed so that every teacher is able to come to the school for at least three days to deliver onsite lessons.