ASPI rises over by 100 points for fourth consecutive day

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today moved up over by 100 points for the fourth consecutive day this week.

The ASPI gained 104.23 points to close at 8,333.37 points, marking an increase of 1.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 50.48 points to close at 2,728.14 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 1.89 per cent.

Today’s market turnover is recorded over Rs. 3.74 billion.