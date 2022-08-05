Four new COVID-related deaths confirmed

The Director-General of Health Services today confirmed 04 new coronavirus-related deaths for August 04, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,578.

The deaths reported today include 02 males and 02 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Government Information.

The two female victims and one of the male victims were above the age of 60 years. The remaining male victim was aged between 30-59 years.