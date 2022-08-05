Rambukkana shooting: Four cops including ex-Kegalle SSP granted bail

Kegalle High Court today (Aug 05) granted bail to former Kegalle SSP K.B. Keerthiratna and three other cops who were in remand custody over the Rambukkana police shooting incident.

On April 19, a group of protesters who were engaged in a demonstration demanding fuel to be supplied at old prices had blocked all entry and exit roads into Rambukkana town, as well as the level crossing for more than 15 hours. This had obstructed vehicular movement and train operations on the Main Line.

As a tense situation ensued near the level crossing, the police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. As the situation escalated, the police opened fire at them, resulting in the death of one person.

At least 29 people including 15 police officers were hospitalised with injuries following the incident. One of the protesters succumbed to injuries shortly after. It was later confirmed that the victim, Chaminda Lakshan, a 42-year-old father of two, had died of gunshot wounds.

When the case pertaining to the incident was taken up at Kegalle Magistrate’s Court in April, the former Kegalle SSP had divulged that he gave orders to open fire below the knees of protesters who attempted to set fire to a fuel bowser during the tense situation.

According to him, he had first ordered police personnel to fire in the air when the protesters tried to set fire to a filling station, and later to shoot below the knee to prevent major damage after the protesters attempted to set fire to a fuel bowser.