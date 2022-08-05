The official reserve assets of Sri Lanka, at the end of July, have been estimated at USD 1,815 million, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka says.

By the end of June, the country’s gross official reserves stood at Rs 1,854 million. Accordingly, the drop in official reserve assets from June to July recorded a percentage of 2.1.

Meanwhile, the foreign currency reserves dropped by 2.2%, from USD 1,746 million in June to USD 1,708 million in July.

This includes the swap facility from the People’s Bank of China equivalent to approximately USD 1.5 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability