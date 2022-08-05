Police seek public assistance to identify several suspects

Police seek public assistance to identify several suspects

August 5, 2022   06:10 pm

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to identify the suspects involved in the stealing of two T-56 firearms and the assault on 26 army personnel during the protest near Polduwa Junction last month.

During the protest held on July 13 near the Parliament entry road at Polduwa Junction, protesters had snatched two T-56 assault rifles with two magazines containing 60 live rounds of ammunition, from two army soldiers on duty.

One of the two firearms that were reported missing was later recovered by navy divers in Rajagiriya near the Butterfly Bridge of the Diyawanna Lake under the bridge towards the Parliament.

The police said information regarding the suspects can be provided to the following telephone numbers:

071 859 2209 / 071 306 4165 / 011 282 9388 / 1997


Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Several private buses up and running despite ongoing strike

Several private buses up and running despite ongoing strike

Two killed in separate shooting incidents

Two killed in separate shooting incidents

Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne joins 'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution

Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne joins 'Manudam Mehewara' relief distribution

Crucial talks between President and Opposition Leader today

Crucial talks between President and Opposition Leader today

The way out of economic crisis is agreements with IMF - President

The way out of economic crisis is agreements with IMF - President

Queues still seen in some areas despite rollout of fuel pass

Queues still seen in some areas despite rollout of fuel pass

Galle Face protest site gradually being vacated

Galle Face protest site gradually being vacated