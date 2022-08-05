Police seek public assistance to identify several suspects

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to identify the suspects involved in the stealing of two T-56 firearms and the assault on 26 army personnel during the protest near Polduwa Junction last month.

During the protest held on July 13 near the Parliament entry road at Polduwa Junction, protesters had snatched two T-56 assault rifles with two magazines containing 60 live rounds of ammunition, from two army soldiers on duty.

One of the two firearms that were reported missing was later recovered by navy divers in Rajagiriya near the Butterfly Bridge of the Diyawanna Lake under the bridge towards the Parliament.

The police said information regarding the suspects can be provided to the following telephone numbers:

071 859 2209 / 071 306 4165 / 011 282 9388 / 1997



