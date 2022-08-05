Registrations for fuel pass system disabled for 48 hours

Registering new users to the National Fuel Pass QR system will be disabled for the next 48 hours, the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) announced this evening.

According to the ICTA, the registration process is suspended due to planned maintenance work by the Department of Motor Traffic.

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara noted users who have already registered their vehicles will have no impact when using the system.