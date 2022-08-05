Several trains operating between Colombo Fort and Badulla cancelled

Multiple trains operating between Colombo Fort and Badulla railway stations have been cancelled due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

According to Sri Lanka Railways, the trains are not operated:

• Colombo Fort to Badulla, departing at 8.30 p.m. today (Aug 05)

• Colombo Fort to Badulla, departing at 5.55 a.m. tomorrow (Aug 06)

• Colombo Fort to Badulla, departing at 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (Aug 06)

• Colombo Fort to Badulla, departing at 9.45 a.m. tomorrow (Aug 06)

• Badulla to Colombo Fort, departing at 5.45 a.m. tomorrow (Aug 06)

• Badulla to Colombo Fort, departing at 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (Aug 06)

• Badulla to Colombo Fort, departing at 10.15 a.m. tomorrow (Aug 06)

Meanwhile, the express train which was scheduled to leave for Badulla from Colombo Fort at 6.00 p.m. today (Aug 05) was also cancelled owing to the adverse weather condition.