New DG appointed to Civil Aviation Authority

A new Director-General and Chief Executive Officer has been appointed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL).

Accordingly, Mr. P.A. Jayakantha, who was serving as the Additional Director-General of CAASL, was appointed to the position.

Mr. Jayakantha, who was commissioned officer in Sri Lanka Air Force, joined the Civil Aviation Authority in 2004 as a civil aviation inspector.

Rising in the ladder, he later took office as the Deputy Director General (Aviation Security Regulation) and the Additional Director- General of CAASL.

Mr. Jayakantha obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Colombo, specializing in economics. He further studied economics for his master’s degree at the University of Kelaniya.