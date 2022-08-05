Sri Lankan wrestler Nethmi Poruthotage today (Aug 05) won a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Earlier today, she was defeated by India’s Anshu Malik in the semi-final stage via technical superiority (without any point scored by the opponent).

However, in the bronze medal match, the 18-year-old successfully secured victory over Australia’s Irene Symeonidis by technical superiority.

This is the fourth medal bagged by Sri Lanka’s contingent at Commonweal Games.

Sri Lanka is currently placed 25th in the Medals Table with one silver medal and three bronze medals.