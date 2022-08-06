We can no longer rely on old economic model - President

August 5, 2022   11:59 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says there can be no reliance on old economic models any longer and there should be innovative thinking, while paying prompt attention to the global changes.

The President made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the launch of the research reports on Sri Lanka’s economic reforms and the panel discussion held at the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall in Colombo, today (Aug 05).

The Advocata Institute organized this two-day economic forum on the theme “LET’S RESET SRI LANKA”. 

