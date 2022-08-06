Rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Rainfall expected in parts of the island today

August 6, 2022   07:48 am

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers may occur in Western and North-western provinces.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills and in the Northern and North-central provinces.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and in the sea areas from Matara to Pottuvil.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and in the sea areas from Matara to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Private bus operators call off strike (English)

Private bus operators call off strike (English)

Private bus operators call off strike (English)

Queues still seen in some areas despite rollout of fuel pass (English)

Queues still seen in some areas despite rollout of fuel pass (English)

Crucial talks between President and Opposition Leader today (English)

Crucial talks between President and Opposition Leader today (English)

The way out of economic crisis is agreements with IMF - President (English)

The way out of economic crisis is agreements with IMF - President (English)

SJB says talks with President Ranil are successful

SJB says talks with President Ranil are successful

Situation at GotaGoGama protest site today

Situation at GotaGoGama protest site today

NEWS IN BRIEF -2022.08.05

NEWS IN BRIEF -2022.08.05

Kidnapped child rescued by passengers on Avissawella-bound train

Kidnapped child rescued by passengers on Avissawella-bound train