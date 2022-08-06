Rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers may occur in Western and North-western provinces.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills and in the Northern and North-central provinces.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and in the sea areas from Matara to Pottuvil.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and in the sea areas from Matara to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.