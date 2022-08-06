Over 20 lives claimed in recent shooting incidents

Since May 30 this year, a total of 21 shooting incidents were reported from different parts of the country including Galle, Tissamaharama, Ahungalla and Kataragama areas, the police revealed.

According to law enforcement authorities, 23 lives have been claimed by gunmen during this period.

It is observed that the perpetrators have attached stolen number plates to the vehicles they used in these murders.

Police advised the general public to be vigilant about number plate thefts and to inform the nearest police station in the event of such incidents.