Committee appointed to evaluate suitable companies to import petroleum products
August 6, 2022 09:21 am
Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says a committee is appointed to evaluate suitable companies to import, distribute and sell petroleum products.
According to the lawmaker, the objectives of the advertisement have been briefed before its members begin evaluation.
He added that through this move, multiple companies will get to engage in the petroleum industry in Sri Lanka with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC.