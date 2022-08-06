Committee appointed to propose recommendations to restructure CEB

August 6, 2022   12:51 pm

An eight-member committee was appointed yesterday (Aug 05) to propose recommendations to restructure the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

The committee is tasked with submitting recommendations within a month from their appointment to restructure the state-owned institution.

On August 01, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the commencement of restructuring the electricity board.

The members of the committee are as follows:

1. Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunge - Former Secretary of Finance Ministry

2. M.M.C. Ferdinando - Former Secretary of Ministry of Power & Energy

3. Dr. Susantha Perera - Former Assistant General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board

4. Thilan Wijesinghe - Former Chairman of Board of Investment

5. Saliya Wickramasuriya – Chairman of Petroleum Development Authority & Director General of Port City Economic Commission,

6. President’s Counsel Nihal Jayawardhane - Former Legal Consultant to the Public Enterprise Reforms Commission

7. Attorney-at-Law Harsha Fernando - Former Senior State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Department

8. Chandana Wijesinghe – Director of Ministry of Power & Energy

