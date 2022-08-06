Prices of rice packets and plain tea to be reduced

The All-Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association has decided to reduce the prices of a cup of plain tea and a packet of rice.

The decision was taken in view of the reduction in the prices of essential food items, the association said further.

Meanwhile, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of domestic gas is expected to be slashed by Rs. 200 from next Monday (Aug 08), according to Litro Gas Lanka.

However, vendors at the Manning Market and the Central Fish Market Complex in Peliyagoda complained that the prices of vegetables, fruits and fish have gone up. According to them, the difficulties obtaining fuel volumes to transport the produce resulted in this price hike.

Although this was the case in Peliyagoda, food items such as big onions, dhal and potatoes saw a drop in prices at wholesale shops in Narahenpita.

However, an increase in the number of consumers arriving at the Manning Market in Peliyagoda was observed today.