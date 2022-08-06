13 people suspected to be on illegal migration attempt apprehended

August 6, 2022   02:51 pm

During a search operation carried out in seas off sandbanks in Talaimannar, Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 13 people who were suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate to a foreign country by sea.

During a special operation mounted by a team of Navy Marines off Sand Banks, Talaimannar last morning, a group of individuals remaining suspiciously at Sand Banks were approached and interrogated.

Subsequently, the group of individuals who were suspected to be remaining there until the arrival of a boat to illegally migrate from the country were nabbed by the Navy.

Among the apprehended persons were 03 males and 04 females above 18 years of age and 06 individuals below 18 years of age.

The suspects held in the operation were identified as residents of Vavuniya, Trincomalee and Morawewa areas and they were handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal proceedings.

