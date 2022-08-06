Sri Lanka Presidents leadership critical in resolving economic crisis: UN chief

Sri Lanka Presidents leadership critical in resolving economic crisis: UN chief

August 6, 2022   02:56 pm

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be critical in bringing stability and ensuring an environment conducive to ushering Sri Lanka out of the current challenges it is facing.

In a congratulatory message, the UN chief also acknowledged the commitment of President Wickremesinghe to forging a consensus among all political parties in developing a national strategy to address these challenges.

The UN chief further encouraged dialogue among all stakeholders, including consultation with the public, as well as respect for rule of law and fundamental human rights principles.

“Moreover, I take this opportunity to welcome the efforts of your country on the political participation of women and to encourage your leadership to accelerate progress,” Guterres continued.

He noted that the United Nations remains ready to support the government and people of Sri Lanka to address immediate and long-term needs.

The United Nations also looks forward to continuing its cooperation to advance peacebuilding, sustainable development and human rights for the benefit of all Sri Lankans, he added.

