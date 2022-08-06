PM Dinesh thanks Indian counterpart for humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

PM Dinesh thanks Indian counterpart for humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

August 6, 2022   05:59 pm

Newly-elected Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday thanked PM Narendra Modi and Indians for the generous humanitarian assistance extended to the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Embassy in Sri Lanka said that the island country’s PM noted in response to a congratulatory letter that was given from PM Modi that the enduring ties of friendship flourished between the two countries.

“India and Sri Lanka have flourished over the years into a mutually rewarding partnership across multiple spheres,” it added.

PM Modi on Monday assured Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena of India’s continued support to the island nation in a congratulatory letter.

He also expressed hope that Sri Lanka will witness quick economic recovery, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of its people.

India has been at forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per their requirements and is one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance in time of need.

Since the beginning of 2022, Sri Lanka has experienced an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations warned that 5.7 million people “require immediate humanitarian assistance.”

More than 25 tons of drugs and medical supplies which were donated by the government and people of India during the last two months are valued at close to Sri Lanka Rupees (SLR) 370 million. This is in addition to the economic assistance of around USD 3.5 billion and supply of other humanitarian supplies such as rice, milk powder, and kerosene.

These humanitarian supplies are in continuation of the government of India’s ongoing support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial assistance, forex support, material supply, and many more.

These efforts prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy which places people-to-people engagement is still active.

India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, India is also donating basic products to the island nation.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a diesel shortage since February, which led to hours of daily power cuts. Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while people are deprived of basic amenities as well.


Source: The Print

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Grand finale of Derana Little Star Season 11 tonight

Grand finale of Derana Little Star Season 11 tonight

Namal says Galle Face issue is just a 'minor matter'

Namal says Galle Face issue is just a 'minor matter'

Restaurant owners to slash prices of rice packets and plain tea

Restaurant owners to slash prices of rice packets and plain tea

Committee to evaluate companies for importing petroleum products

Committee to evaluate companies for importing petroleum products

President holds talks with main political parties

President holds talks with main political parties

President calls on chief prelate of Ramanna Nikaya

President calls on chief prelate of Ramanna Nikaya