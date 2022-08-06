Minister Sabry meets with counterparts on sideline of ASEAN Regional Forum

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, PC, has met with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting this week.

During the talks, Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Minister Ali Sabry vowed to further strengthen the bilateral relations with a view to realizing a “Free and Open Pacific”, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Sri Lanka this year.

Further, Minister Hayashi noted that Japan would continue to work closely with the international community to implement robust sanctions against Russia and provide support for Ukraine.

In response, Minister Sabry said that it is crucial for the international community to cooperate to deal with the shortages and soaring prices of food and energy at hand.

The two ministers also exchanged their views on the regional affairs, including China and North Korea.

They concurred that it is important for Sri Lanka to overcome the current economic crisis, and bring itself back on track for development at an early date, and discussed measures to this end.

Minister Hayashi referred to the ongoing humanitarian assistance from Japan to Sri Lanka in providing food and medicine. In response, Minister Sabry expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support to date.

Minister Hayashi also expressed his gratitude for condolences from Sri Lanka on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. In response, Minister Sabry stated that the mourning of Sri Lanka has been the expression of the Sri Lankan people’s respect for former Prime Minister Mr. Abe.

During his meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister Sabry reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to the one-China policy. He noted that Sri Lanka opposes any action that interferes in China’s internal affairs and stokes tensions.

Minister Sabry also appreciated the timely assistance provided by the government of China and its people to Sri Lanka in times of difficulty.

Minister Sabry, refuting the claims about Chinese “debt trap”, stressed that China only accounts for 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s external debt, saying Sri Lanka would not have achieved development at all without China’s help.

Sri Lanka will protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Wang said China and Sri Lanka have enjoyed long-lasting and traditional friendship. He noted that the Chinese government and people have provided multiple batches of emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka and will continue to extend assistance through bilateral and multilateral channels.

Minister Wang said he is hopeful that the new government of Sri Lanka will unite and lead its people in getting through the difficulties and push the country back to the right track of development.

He assured China’s firmly support for Sri Lanka in safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, resolving its debt problem through consultation, maintaining policy continuity, safeguarding social stability and realizing economic recovery.



