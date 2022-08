The Grand Finale of “Derana Little Star – Season 11” concluded a short while ago following some spectacular performances by young artists who showcased their talents.

Winners are as follows:

Under 8 - Singing – Shasindu Sathsara

Under 8 - Dancing – Deugi Tharumila

Under 12- Singing – Manumi Vithumsa

Under 12- Dancing – Binara Nimsara