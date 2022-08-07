23 persons shot dead within just two months

23 persons shot dead within just two months

August 7, 2022   09:45 am

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 23 persons have been killed in shooting incidents reported in the country since the 30th of May this year. 

Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said members of organized crime gangs linked to drug trafficking were involved in the shootings.

He said that it has been uncovered that most of the shooting victims are also such individuals who are involved in those criminal activities. 

Sri Lanka has seen a spike in gun related violence recently allegedly involving rival underworld gangs connected to drug trafficking and other criminal activities. 

