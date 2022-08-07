Opposition Leader urges govt to lift state of emergency

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the state of emergency should be lifted immediately and the acts of repression by the government must be stopped.

The ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB) leader stated this while addressing an evcent held in Aranayak area.

He also called on the government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe not to destroy democracy in this country any more.

SJB parliamentarian Kabir Hashim, who also addressed the gathering, said that his party has always stood for the correct thing with a policy.