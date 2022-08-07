Several emergency laws amended

Several emergency laws amended

August 7, 2022   12:22 pm

Several emergency laws issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 18 have been amended through an extraordinary gazette notification.

The amendments have been made through a gazette issued last Friday (Aug. 05) by the President.

Accordingly, sections 365 (a) and 365 (b) of the Penal Code on “search and arrest” have been removed and sections 408 and 410 to 420 of the same code have been inserted in relation to emergency laws.

Meanwhile the Sections 365, 365 (a) and 365 (b) of the Penal Code Emergency orders regarding the punishment imposed on conviction in a High Court have been removed.

Proclamation on the state of emergency declared by the then Acting President under the Public Security Ordinance was approved in Parliament of Sri Lanka by majority vote on July 27.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival 2022

Final Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival 2022

Final Kumbal Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival 2022

President visits Sri Dharmavijayaloka Viharaya in Rukmale

President visits Sri Dharmavijayaloka Viharaya in Rukmale

A request from the Opposition Leader regarding emergency laws

A request from the Opposition Leader regarding emergency laws

23 persons shot dead within a month in Sri Lanka

23 persons shot dead within a month in Sri Lanka

Winners of Derana Little Star - Season 11

Winners of Derana Little Star - Season 11

Winners of the grand final of Derana Little Star - Season 11

Winners of the grand final of Derana Little Star - Season 11

Talks on all-party govt successful, President tells chief prelate of Ramanna Nikaya (English)

Talks on all-party govt successful, President tells chief prelate of Ramanna Nikaya (English)

Youth killed in brazen broad daylight shooting in Gampaha (English)

Youth killed in brazen broad daylight shooting in Gampaha (English)