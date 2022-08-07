Fuel quotas to remain the same for next week

August 7, 2022   06:22 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the fuel quotas under the national fuel pass system will be automatically updated at midnight today (07) and that it will remain the same for next week. 

In a twitter message, he said that after analyzing the data from this week, necessary changes will be done where possible next Sunday.

The minister also released the following National Fuel Pass QR system stats from the 1st of August to 4pm on the 7th of August:

