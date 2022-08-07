Litro Gas turning a profit after years - Chairman

August 7, 2022   09:51 pm

Litro Gas company has become a profit-making institution in July this year for the first time in several years, according to Litro chairman Muditha Peiris.

The Litro company said that in order to resolve the shortage of domestic gas cylinders in the country, about 2.7 million domestic gas cylinders were released to the market in the last 22 days.

Litro chairman also mentioned that the domestic gas cylinder prices will be reduced tomorrow (08) relative to the global market price.

“After many years, Litro has turned into an organization that earns a fair amount of profit, in July. It is a good omen from the people’s side, because as a people’s organization owned by the government, there has been a large amount of debt in the past years to maintain the organization.” 

“That debt is also being paid off very quickly. According to the prices of the global market, as the Litro gas company we will give a price relief to the people tomorrow,” he said.

