I have never seen such a messed-up parliament in my 30 years as MP  Maithripala

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to support any good step taken by the government to get the country out of the difficult situation it is currently facing.

For this purpose, the question is not “whether the President is black or white,” he said, addressing the gathering at an event today.

Speaking further, he said: "We need to give ourselves some time to work freely to get the necessary concessions nationally and internationally. Those international financial institutions and international economic powers help us by looking at our political stability. If we are a collapsing government, they will not give us money.”

Sirisena said he has never seen such a ‘messed up’ parliament in his 30 years in politics and that the parliament of 225 members has now split into some 10-12 factions.

He said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has split into 5-6 groups and that it is visible that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also has several internal issues.

The SLFP leader said even his own party recently saw 5 out of its 14 MPs leave despite repeated requests from him for them to stay with the party.