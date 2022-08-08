Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

August 8, 2022   07:37 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Therefore, the naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant, during the naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil.

