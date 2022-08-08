Proposals to form all-party govt to be shared with stakeholders today

Proposals to form all-party govt to be shared with stakeholders today

August 8, 2022   07:56 am

The proposals presented by each and every political party during the several rounds of talks held regarding the formation of an All-Party Government, is expected to be given to all the political parties that attended these discussions today (08).

It is reported that President Ranil Wickramasinghe will present the relevant proposals to those political parties.

The proposals presented by each party during the discussions with the political parties over many days regarding the forming of an all-party government, are to be given in general too all parties.

Meanwhile, several rounds of discussions are scheduled to be held this week between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and several other political parties regarding the formation of a new all-party government.

President Wickramasinghe recently made an open invitation requesting the support of all parties representing the Parliament for an all-party program.

Accordingly, several groups including the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the 10 independent parties in Parliament have held talks with the President.

Accordingly, the discussion between the President and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) is scheduled to be held tomorrow (09).

The related discussion is scheduled to be held tomorrow afternoon and the Party’s Publicity Secretary MP Mr. Vijitha Herath said that the party will not support the formation of an all-party government.

