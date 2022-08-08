Landslide early warning issued for five districts extended

Landslide early warning issued for five districts extended

August 8, 2022   08:03 am

The landslide early warning issued for five districts have been further extended considering the adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) stated that the landslide early warnings been issued effective for the period from 3.00 pm yesterday (07) to 3.00 pm today (08).

Accordingly, the landslide warning has been issued for Hambantota, Matara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

Meanwhile, Transport and Mass Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that immediate steps will be taken to provide relief to the people affected by the bad weather.

Minister Gunawardena made these comments after a visit to the Nawalapitiya area to inquire into the wellbeing of the people affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the railway department says that the train operations on the upcountry railway line, which had been disrupted due to landslides and earthslips, will be restored from tomorrow (09).

Several train journeys scheduled to operate between Colombo Fort and Badulla had been canceled recently due to landslides blocking the upcountry railway line.

