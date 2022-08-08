Special team to probe killing of leopard in Hatton

The Ministry of Wildlife says that a team headed by an Additional Secretary is on its way to Hatton to investigate into the killing of a leopard.

Action will be taken if it is uncovered that wildlife officials were responsible for the animal’s death, the ministry said.

A leopard which had been caught in a trap attached to a tree on Saturday night (06) had died from injuries despite the efforts by wildlife officers to chop down the tree and rescue the animal.

The tiger was caught in a trap set up by some individuals to hunt wild boars and leopards roaming in the in the Summer Hill section belonging to the Hatton Vanaraja Estate.

It is reported that leopard had climbed a nearby eucalyptus tree in an attempt to get out of the trap and that by the time the wildlife officers arrived and cut down the tree to rescue the leopard it was already dead.

Mr. Prabhash Karunathilaka also said that when he tried to rescue the tiger, its abdomen was cut and injured.

Wildlife Conservator of Nallathanniya Wildlife Office said that the facts regarding the dead leopard will be reported to the Hatton Magistrate Court and the remains will be taken to Randenigala Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem examination.