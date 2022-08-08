All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union says that all associations affiliated with the education sector have organized a protest movement today (08), demanding the release of Joseph Stalin, the General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU).

The protest has been organized at Lipton Roundabout in Colombo at 2.30 pm after schools ends, said the President of the Union Ven. Yalvela Pannasekara Thero, joining a press briefing held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, all the government and government-approved private schools will be held for three days in this week as well.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education stated that schools will be held today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

However, schools have been held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for the past few weeks.

As Thursday of this week is a public holiday, in-person academic activities at schools will be held only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while Friday has also been declared as a holiday whereas the Ministry of Education has notified to take the necessary steps for the online learning and teaching process on Friday.