National Fuel Pass open for new registrations again

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the National Fuel Pass QR code system is open for new registrations again.

He said the Department of Motor Traffic has concluded their scheduled maintenance and that the system is now available for new registrations again.

Registering new users to the National Fuel Pass was disabled for 48 hours from Friday (05) due to planned maintenance work by the Department of Motor Traffic.

Meanwhile in a twitter message, Minister Wijesekera released the complete one week’s data from the National Fuel Pass QR system.

As per that data, over 5.5 million vehicles have registered for the fuel pass and over 4.3 million transactions have been completed in 7 days at 1,246 filling stations island-wide.

He also said that SLTB and private busses were given more fuel, apart from the standard quota, at 107 SLTB depots across the island.