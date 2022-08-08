CTU general secretary Joseph Stalin granted bail

General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested at the CTU head office last Wednesday (03), for allegedly violating a court order during a protest at Bank of Ceylon Mawatha on May 28.

He had been remanded until August 12 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Many trade unionists and politicians had arrived at the Fort police station premises following the arrest of the trade union leader.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor had also expressed concerns over the arrest.

Meanwhile teachers’ unions and other associations affiliated with the education sector have organized a protest movement today (08), demanding the release of Joseph Stalin.

The protest has been organized at Lipton Roundabout in Colombo at 2.30 pm after schools ends