SJBs Kesbewa organiser arrested over May 09 violence

August 8, 2022   03:41 pm

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Kesbewa electorate organiser Gayan De Mel has been arrested by police on suspicion of his involvement in six separate incidents of violence that had taken place on May 09th.

According to a notification made by Piliyandala Police, the suspect had surrendered to the police through an attorney today (08).

The suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody, is scheduled to produce before Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court later today.

Meanwhile, another person who was involved in the protest at Galle Face Green has decided to surrender to the Slave Island Police.

