Sri Lanka Police today sought public assistance to identify the persons who forcibly entered the President’s House in Colombo on 09 July and cause damages to property.

Issuing a press release, the Police Media Division said that the Colombo Central Division criminal investigations unit is carrying out investigations to arrest suspects in connection with the incident of a large group of protesters forcibly entering the President’s House and damaging its property on July 09.

Accordingly, investigators are seeking public assistance to identify 32 suspects wanted in connection with the incident based on social media posts and CCTV footage.

Police said that any information regarding these individuals can be conveyed via the following phone numbers: 0718591559, 0718085585, 01122391358 or 1997 (hotline)

Photographs of the suspects have been attached below:

Photographs of wanted suspects. by Adaderana Online on Scribd