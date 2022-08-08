Litro gas prices reduced
August 8, 2022 05:26 pm
The price of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders have been reduced with effect from midnight today (Aug. 08), Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said.
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 246 and the price of a 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 99.
Meanwhile the price of a 2.3kg gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs.45 with effect from midnight today.
Accordingly, the new prices of Litro gas cylinders are as follows:
12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 4,664
5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,872
2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 869