Litro gas prices reduced

August 8, 2022   05:26 pm

The price of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders have been reduced with effect from midnight today (Aug. 08), Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 246 and the price of a 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 99.

Meanwhile the price of a 2.3kg gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs.45 with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, the new prices of Litro gas cylinders are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 4,664

5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,872

2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 869

