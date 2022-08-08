Litro gas prices reduced

The price of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders have been reduced with effect from midnight today (Aug. 08), Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 246 and the price of a 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 99.

Meanwhile the price of a 2.3kg gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs.45 with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, the new prices of Litro gas cylinders are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 4,664

5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,872

2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 869