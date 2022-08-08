Sri Lanka confirms request for China to defer arrival of ship

August 8, 2022   09:44 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs today issued a statement referring to the latest developments related to the Chinese vessel ‘Yuang Wang 5’.

It said diplomatic clearance for the Chinese vessel to make a port call at the Hambantota port from 11-17 August,  2022 for replenishment purposes was conveyed by the Ministry to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Colombo on 12 July,  2022.  

“Subsequently in light of the need for further consultations, the Ministry has communicated to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Colombo to defer the visit of the said vessel to the Hambantota port,” the release said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it wishes to reaffirm the enduring friendship and excellent relations between Sri Lanka and China which remain on a solid foundation, as reiterated most recently by the two Foreign Ministers Ali Sabry and Wang Yi at a bilateral meeting in Phonm Penh, Cambodia on 4 August,  2022.  

At this first meeting between the two Foreign Ministers, Minister Sabry referred to Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to the one-China policy which has been a consistent principle in the country’s foreign policy, it said.

