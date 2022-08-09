Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected several areas

Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected several areas

August 9, 2022   07:36 am

Several spells of light showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee District.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Hence, the naval and fishing communities are urged to be vigilant when venturing into the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Series of protest rallies to be staged island-wide today

Series of protest rallies to be staged island-wide today

Series of protest rallies to be staged island-wide today

Sri Lanka communicates to Chinese embassy to defer visit of research vessel

Sri Lanka communicates to Chinese embassy to defer visit of research vessel

JVP withdraws from talks on all-party govt

JVP withdraws from talks on all-party govt

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya's conditions to the government (English)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya's conditions to the government (English)

Litro gas prices reduced (English)

Litro gas prices reduced (English)

Special team to probe killing of leopard in Hatton (English)

Special team to probe killing of leopard in Hatton (English)

National Fuel Pass open for new registrations again (English)

National Fuel Pass open for new registrations again (English)